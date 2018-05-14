After SCOTUS win, Christie says sports betting in NJ could begin within weeks

More
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent more than seven years fighting for legalized sports betting in his state.
0:52 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After SCOTUS win, Christie says sports betting in NJ could begin within weeks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55163659,"title":"After SCOTUS win, Christie says sports betting in NJ could begin within weeks","duration":"0:52","description":"Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent more than seven years fighting for legalized sports betting in his state.","url":"/US/video/scotus-win-christie-sports-betting-nj-begin-weeks-55163659","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.