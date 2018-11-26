Transcript for Sea lions found shot to death in Washington

And it just standing there. That connect one on life in one day. The heart breaking contrast cotton Kong these high on his daily trip to the shores of west Seattle to exercise. A sealed taking a break on the dock. Just feet away from a team of investigators as they try to figure out how this California sea mine died. Who threw something wrong but I don't know what's what's wrong what's right. So you observing this adult male is the fifth California sea lion to wash up dead here since September 29 for that may need to be showing up at the serious credit Casey McCleon veterinary tech with a research group pass or three is part of a team that's trying to figure out why it's happening. Today they brought the C line to a nearby boat launch to look for signs of parasites disease were wounds. Investigators say so far they know two of the sea lions were shot to death. May have something to teaches about our environment if there's toxins in the water that. They're accumulating. If disciplinary action problems we need to document that and know what's going on and be able to find a way. To mitigate that problem. The feds have strict laws to keep people from approaching her interfering with marine mammals penalties for killing a seam line can include thousands of dollars in fines and prison time it really tough thing to. Get over it this situation it breaks Lee's heart to see so many die in such a short amount of time. I think maybe this is the chancellor for came in to see. What's what impact when when when they see a dead. C a dying you know if this impact the heart it's not just that environment.

