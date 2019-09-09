Transcript for Search continues for hiker missing in Hawaii

Dozens of volunteer to rescue crews are scouring the mountains on Hawaii's big island intensifying their search for a missing hiker. 47 year old Kyle Burton was last seen on C trailed ten days ago. His father said he's an experienced hiker but this was his first solo hike and he wasn't prepared to say overnight. Though we're certainly doesn't know what look forward. A look at that rivers swamps. Everywhere right. The Bailey says they won't give up hope until they find him one of the rescuers who. Who fueling this very large item is that Ehlers in Hawaii back in May seventeen days. After she went missing. And you video this morning showed deputies rescuing a crew after their cell sailboat crash off marina Delray. Gale force wind drove the boat on to those rocks small craft warnings were posted at the time everyone on board is okay.

