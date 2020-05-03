Transcript for Search crews continue work in tornado-stricken county

Searchers will be out again this morning here in hard hit Putnam counting. An EF four tornado with punishing winds of 175. Miles per hour. Decimating its entire neighborhood. 360. Degree devastation everywhere you look at it spans well be on here. Of the 25 people who died across middle Tennessee eighteen of those deaths. Were right here in Putnam counting the National Weather Service also saying. But there was an EF three tornado that would spend more than fifty miles and now impacted more of the downtown Nashville area. Back here in Putnam Connie. This slab of concrete that I'm standing on it was actually part of the front porch of this house and just beyond it you can see it is gone. The mayor of accounting says that the damage here is historical this is their worst natural disaster in modern day history. Picture of her new ABC news Putnam county Tennessee.

