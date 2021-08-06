Transcript for Search for mother after 7-year-old son found dead

So again all last week we had detectives working through. Hundreds of leaves in an effort to identify. The victim. Friday evening at around 8 PM I received a phone call from a sergeant with the San Jose police department. Who stated that they believed they had a potential victim. Of the our missing person who they believe. May have been our victims that point they sent photographs to mean after looking at those photographs. We believed. That there was a very good possibility. That the missing person case that they were working in San Jose it was related to our homicide investigation. The following morning Saturday morning Wii. Ditto lot of work up investigative techniques in an effort to positively identify and link the two cases. That morning I sent a detective to San Jose California. They flew there are they retrieved. A clothing and a pillow that belong to the missing seven year old child in San Jose. That detective flew back to Las Vegas a couple hours later. And yesterday morning a scientist came into the forensic lab and begin working on processing DNA evidence. To confirm that the victim was in fact these seven year old child late last night we positively identified. The victim is seven year old Lee yum who instead he is a seven year old child who lives. In San Jose California. What we have learned is that he is last seen. In the San Jose area on meet when he fourth. So what occurred was a family friend. Of the mother who is 35 year old Samantha. Marino Rodriguez. The family. Friend stated that she had not seen Samantha or Lee on. In over two weeks she also knew that there was a missing or that the two of them were missing. She saw news coverage. From our case here in Las Vegas in saw the composite sketch that was pushed out to the media. After seeing that she believed. That the sketch resembled medium. She then went to the San Jose police department on Friday prompting. The chain of events that I outline. So what we have learned from. The two of them Samantha. And Lee a home left San Jose California. Driving. Gained 9 am sorry 2007. Dark blue. Dodge Caliber. They left San Jose on the 24 of me. We can place them in the area of Laguna Beach. On the afternoon of the 26. Of may. Later that afternoon we know the vehicle was in the area Victorville California. On late in the afternoon on the 26. Of may. William was discovered early in the morning on the 28 of may. Shortly thereafter on the 29 of may we know. That the vehicle was traveling on I seventy. Near Grand Junction, Colorado. The last contact that anyone has seen of Samantha. Is that it Denver area hotel room. On the 31 up Maine when she checked and by herself to a hotel room in the Denver area. At this point there is about an hour ago we obtained an arrest warrant nationwide extradition for open murder for Samantha Marino Rodriguez.

