Transcript for Search and rescue operations continue in the Carolinas

Ted over an out of Marcus Moore who has deleting on the Florence flooding. Please Jeff we're right here along the northeast he fear river in new Hanover county North Carolina. This is seen here this river. In fact. Who lives and property that we are right now says he has never. Seen the river this high before. That you use them some perspective this. Doc here is about thirty and I was there and you can see. Just that he. Is is there. If it's. Going to be this one. I think if you some sense of how much rain dealt Decker. And its impact here on the area and and bit him in between two bridges. Here that though that the north and south. Over the river. And both of these bridges are closed right now sole. That's having a real impact. On how people are able to drive around this partner whose region and certainly there hoping or some relief. And this property told the that the fact that the river. It is moving. The way it is that's really good news for him and his Reza his neighbors here. Because that means that the wanted to collecting it in higher here moving downstream so. The concern though. Is that in other parts of the region. This water will continue Bob surprise and even in the areas where it its stock rise in. That water is expected to stick around for quite some time so this is something residents will be wouldn't be dealing with. Blow through the near future and it's also why the president's visit so significant on Wednesday. We saw him as he made a couple of stops here in in North Carolina. And in South Carolina. I'm not only meeting with rescue crews are getting an update on their efforts but also meeting with storm survivors people whose homes have been. Destroyed. An and others who simply can't get back to their houses because they are surrounded by but let water. President bringing the message. Of hope. As they face this that I can tell you. The people who I've met here certainly. Optimistic. Quite resilient and the gentlemen who owns this property said you know. What can you do. What would mother nature something like this you can do is your faith. And he said that see him through this adds so that is the sense that I get at least you know from the residence we met here. And certainly there well aware that. That this is going to be around for some time. But. That is only temporary. And that they will come out stronger. So. A lot happening here in this region still the number of rescues and back that the government says a sense wants it nearly one week ago. It had 2000 rescues here in reach at least. Market thank you so much an act great rip.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.