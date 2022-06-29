Search of Trump estate ‘extraordinary’ but not surprising: Former prosecutor

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to former federal prosecutor Kan Nawaday about the significance of the FBI searching former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live