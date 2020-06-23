Transcript for Seattle will work to dismantle ‘CHOP’ zone, mayor says

Seattle's mayor says police officers will return to the precinct building they abandon about two weeks ago that building is in the area of the city that's been taken over by protesters. This past weekend over at least three shootings in that area. One of them fatal Seattle's mayor says the since the officers left the precinct. The area has seen an upswing of violent crimes that he will also dismantle the protest zone.

