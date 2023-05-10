Secretary Mayorkas: Lifting Title 42 does not mean the border is open

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said officials are preparing for a surge of migrants when Title 42 expires, but warned that is not an open invitation to the country.

May 10, 2023

