Transcript for Security guard opens fire on manager at business he was guarding: Police

And it is still an act fifteenth united dolphins there's continue to investigate here outside of this Ross that just a few hours ago. Cahill the upper me into walked into the store full of customers. And opened fire lectures that this all happened just after 4 o'clock this afternoon a security guard. Working in spite the Ross dress for less store near blue diamond valley view. Got into an argument with the store manager he then walked out plagued him back in a short time later. With the fire arguments are shooting up that meandered through the store were told woods bullet Bailey shopping. For back to school thankfully the manager was not hurt and know what else in the store. Which hit by that gun fire. The security guard then left the store and that's when Mets are received the call of an active shooter but the officers arrived the courts sort firing at them officers. When office third did shoot back out the security guard the guard was taking the UN CBO officer was hurt you down. Now this whole situation bought back two out in full force offers with their garden floor that yellow tape. Surrounding the hate tiger clawed I spoke with Doug Williams who was walking into the rough sport this afternoon which uses the word screamed for heard not to go in side. Moments later seeking bids to they'd split that armed security guard. I saw the gun in his right hand in name. How the break you look at me but yes he turned to the right instead of shooting three rounds. And at that point that's when I ran to my car aims about. In a lot of people here reading a big sigh of relief tonight knowing that this shooter in custody there with a lot of confusion earlier this Doctor Who. We are the shooting took plea does. Some stores were evacuated and others were put on lockdown but we were able to find out that this shooting did take place. In the Roth year again that shooter is in police custody and is recovering at UNC. Austin Carter thirteen action news.

