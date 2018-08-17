Transcript for Former security officials stand with Brennan

I'm Ginny Norman with ABC news at the White House where president Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan. Is still drawing criticism. Now the president when answering questions about the decision when he disaster a cabinet meeting yesterday but overnight about a dozen former top intelligence had. Came together put out a strong statement backing Brennan and criticizing the president's move as in considerate and unprecedented. Now this statement comes from former CIA heads who served under both democratic and Republican presidential as well as former deputy CIA directors and former Director of National Intelligence James clapper they say you don't have to agree with what John Brennan says pointing out that not all of them do but that you should agree with his right to say it and they say they have never seen the approval or removal of security clearance is used as a political tool as it was done in this case now remember when white house press secretaries here sanders' first read the announcement that president trump made this decision they cited erratic behavior by John Brennan and wild outburst they say he had on TV and on the Internet. But then just a few hours later when president trump didn't interview with the Wall Street Journal he tied it back to the rush I investigation. I'm today Norman at the White House you're watching ABC news lie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.