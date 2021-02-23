Sen. Durbin on minimum wage hike: ‘We haven’t touched it in years. It’s time’

More
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., discusses Monday's confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, and the latest on the COVID relief bill’s progress.
4:35 | 02/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Durbin on minimum wage hike: ‘We haven’t touched it in years. It’s time’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:35","description":"Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., discusses Monday's confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, and the latest on the COVID relief bill’s progress. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76055930","title":"Sen. Durbin on minimum wage hike: ‘We haven’t touched it in years. It’s time’","url":"/US/video/sen-durbin-minimum-wage-hike-havent-touched-years-76055930"}