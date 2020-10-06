-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber acknowledges he has ‘benefited off of black culture’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: COVID-19 likely spreading without people realizing they’re infected
-
Now Playing: Yo Gotti talks about the current moment
-
Now Playing: Are states ready for influx of mail-in voting?
-
Now Playing: Chad Daybell arrested 9 months after wife Lori Vallow’s children disappeared
-
Now Playing: 21 states and Puerto Rico see rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Nationwide push to remove confederate symbols
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for conspiracy tweet
-
Now Playing: New videos under investigation as demands grow to reform police
-
Now Playing: Ahmaud Arbery’s mom to Muir: ‘We can make a change if we stand together’
-
Now Playing: Powerful messages at George Floyd’s funeral service
-
Now Playing: Reverend Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at George Floyd’s funeral
-
Now Playing: Woman breaks record reaching the lowest point in the ocean
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s niece delivers passionate speech at his funeral
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s aunt speaks at his funeral
-
Now Playing: Bakery gives away over 1,000 cakes to seniors missing graduation
-
Now Playing: How to combat the rising prices of groceries
-
Now Playing: Summer camp expectations