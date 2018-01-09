Sen. Lindsey Graham reading John 15:12-13

Scripture read by McCain's good friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham.
0:32 | 09/01/18

A reading from the gospel. According to saint. Chapter fifteen. Verses twelve to thirteen. Jesus say this is backed amendment. That you love one another. As I have loved. No greater love than this. To lay down one's life. For once France. The world lol.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

