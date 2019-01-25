Transcript for Senate passes bill to temporarily reopen government

We are doing breaking OK we do want to let you know that the senate just plastic short term spending bill. To reopen and fund the government this is gonna go for the next three weeks until February 15 the bill passed unanimously. On a voice vote. The short term funding plan heads to a house next before president trump is expected to sign later today. But again it will provide money for the 800000. Furloughed federal workers a huge relief. For those workers who have been with out pay for the last 35. Days.

