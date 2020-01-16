Senate passes USMCA trade deal

The Senate passed a revised trilateral trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Thursday.
0:25 | 01/16/20

Transcript for Senate passes USMCA trade deal
Meanwhile a rare case of bipartisanship. On Capitol Hill today is a senate passed president from overhaul of NAFTA. The chamber voted 89 to ten in favor of the pack known as US and CA. New York's senator Charles Schumer was one of the dissenters the deal gain widespread support from Democrats. After the house added provisions about working conditions and environmental standards bill now heads back to present trough.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

