Sex assault charges dropped against Kevin Spacey

The actor was accused of groping a young man in Nantucket in 2016.
0:28 | 07/17/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Sex assault charges dropped against Kevin Spacey
We are following breaking news on the trial of actor Kevin Spacey Massachusetts prosecutors. Have dropped the indecent assault charge against the actor it comes after species accuser declined to testify at a pretrial hearing on evidence. Space he has been accused of groping young man and a Nantucket restaurant on July 7 the 2016. The actor space he pleaded not guilty comes days after the accuser dropped a civil suit he had filed against Spacey.

