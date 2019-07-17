Transcript for Sex assault charges dropped against Kevin Spacey

We are following breaking news on the trial of actor Kevin Spacey Massachusetts prosecutors. Have dropped the indecent assault charge against the actor it comes after species accuser declined to testify at a pretrial hearing on evidence. Space he has been accused of groping young man and a Nantucket restaurant on July 7 the 2016. The actor space he pleaded not guilty comes days after the accuser dropped a civil suit he had filed against Spacey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.