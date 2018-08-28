Transcript for SFPD asks for information in missing persons case

As we wait for the map of the damage report this remains an open and active missing person case and we hold out we hold out hope for the safe return of mr. egg. To his family and friends. However we do know that once the remains are identified. It will be a profound loss and tragedy for an individual's family and friends. Our promises that we will be no stone unturned in this investigation to bring justice for those who may be responsible. Enclosure for those that were harmed.

