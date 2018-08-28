SFPD asks for information in missing persons case

The family of Brian Egg, 65, had contacted police in late July after they had not seen or heard from him in some time.
As we wait for the map of the damage report this remains an open and active missing person case and we hold out we hold out hope for the safe return of mr. egg. To his family and friends. However we do know that once the remains are identified. It will be a profound loss and tragedy for an individual's family and friends. Our promises that we will be no stone unturned in this investigation to bring justice for those who may be responsible. Enclosure for those that were harmed.

