Transcript for Sgt. Jody Stiger continues his testimony at Derek Chauvin trial

From publishing exhibit a man named Tina what I latest you can do is for a walk the jury through. The concepts of proportionality. Using 919 demonstrative. You explain. You begin. Please can come if you look on the a far left he's seen the subject's behavior. It starts off being active aggression. Goes down to act of resistance then passive resistance. Will start at the time being act of aggression so. If these subjects behaviors act of aggression then. Depending on the severity it think it can cause serious bodily injury or death. The officer is allowed to use deadly force. Moving down. If the senate actions don't need the deadly force threshold then an officer is allowed to use public time. Also stunning strikes and unconscious neck restraint stunning strike is basically. Any type of force that an officer can use when he's been assaulted two. Temporarily stunned the person so that they can. Can try to control them. Flew off fully unconscious and restraint. Believe. Is when an officer uses a neck restraint or carotid restraint to. Temporarily. Make that person unconscious. Continue moving down at the the subjects behavior is a less aggressive moving closer to actor resistance BC. An officer is allowed to use a CD which is very. Conducted electronic device or what you might be known to no a taser. And also they can use of chemical aerosol which you also may be know as a pepper spray. The subject neighbor doesn't meet that threshold and an officer can utilize their distraction technique a distraction technique. It typically Phillips was stunning. Strike but. It. Basically a distraction technique is used to temporarily. Stunned the person in order to. Followed with another technique can possibly taking down to the ground or art fair use due to control of La. I'll see you have control takedown as well and a conscious and neck restraint to control person. Based off over there active resistance. Moving down. That is such behavior is passive resistance then an officer can use the joint inflation and or pressure point. Or escort holes and these are probably the most commonly used types of force when officers are in the field. And then lastly you have virtualization and just some officers present. When the person is. Complying award. You know possibly passively resisting just verbally. And no resistance is offered. It is your presence. Sir do you have an opinion to a degree. Reasonable and professional certainty. How much force was reasonable. For a defendant to used on mr. Floyd after mr. Floyd was handcuffed. Place in the prone position and not resisting. Yes lemont. My opinion was that no fortunately news once. He was in that position. I see on this thing continuum that that trees deadly force this deadly force to find. Yes this is defined in Minneapolis police department's policy yes it is that the silently to publish exited to sixteen. Thank you could move to page two. Calling out the definition of deadly force. Sir did you read into the record for the jury what the definition of deadly force is beginning tests were switched actor. Uses yes. Fortunately we speak actor uses with the purpose of causing war in which the actor should reasonably know creates a substantial risk of causing death. Of great bodily harm. As late as you know. We publish exited to 54. The composite. And this is the force is quiet and ask you sir do you have an opinion to a degree of reasonable professional certainly. Whether the force used. As shown in exhibit 254. Whether that force being applied them for the restraining period which you defined as nine minutes and 29 seconds would constitute deadly force. Yes. And what is that opinion. They would. Why is. Because it is time to restrain period mr. Blair was not resisting he was in the in the prone position. And he was handcuffed he was not. Attempting to. UV he was not attempting to resist and the pressure. That he was. That was being caught by the body weight. Would could cause the sharks that he which could cause death. This position Wallace sixty and known rescue lot worse yet it is how long and the dangers that position six unit now. At least twenty years I can. Recall today Department of Justice. Memo from. I believe 1995. That disgusted and I know that I was trained on it and 1995 as well. In the risk of a dangerous position ostrich is the potential. The worst outcomes deficit right yes or. End we talk about oppositional sixty. The risk is that. Risk increased with the increase pressure on that subject. Yes so the traditional fixed fixed yet can occur he knows there is no pressure nobody weighed on. On a subject of just being in that position and especially being handcuffed. Priest Haiti. Situation where the person has a difficult time breathing. Which can cause death when you add body weight to that then it just increases. Possibility of death. And what additional. Witty did you seen your analysis here. The defendant's body weight as well as two other individuals. The two other Oscars you wanna the other officers appear to be pressing down on mr. Floyd. Here is that officer king yes and what what is officer Dwayne doing. He was going let's. Certain that it you've been in applying. The rules of use of force uses reasonable force bits the officer asked to consider the totality of circumstances is that right mr. In one of the circumstances can be the location. Then that could be important to separate news in our view we're there was a group of bystanders. We eventually get to watch the defendant and the other officers use force on us deployed. Yes no certain you're experience. With the Los Angeles police department in here is you're patrolling if you ever he had to. Use force or apply force who handcuffed the suspect. In view bystanders. Yes sir. If you're gonna handcuffed and unwilling. Sus sectors subject of fuel bystanders yeah. I give you ever had to do so in the presence of the hostile crowd. Yeah did you define hostile crowd in that context. I would define hostile crowd and situations I did in. Where. The crowd or members of the problem or threatening and then nor throwing bottles and Lafayette. At least if you had an experience yes sir on more than one occasion yes. Two if I can publish exhibit 184. Leaning back to the circumstances of this case. This appears to be. Bystanders were gathered watching the defense applied forced mr. Floyd yeah. When you review the body worn cameras to see anybody throwing rocks and bottles. Norton did you see anyone attacked physically attacked the officers know did you hear foul language or name call. There was a name calling yes but the following words but that was about the most. Does that factor into your analysis. I don't know why. Because I did not perceive them as being a threat. And why is that. Because they were nearly filming and they were most of it was their concern for mr. Floyd. And in terms of you know proportionality in a forced continue. The officers the officers be able to increase the use of force on an individual based on the conduct of some third party over on the subject has no control. No that officers can only use force based on the subjects actions. Do you acknowledge that. Loud noise and name calling can intact he distracted. They can't do. What is an experienced trained officers view in the face. That's sort of the sixers. They continue to assess and reassess they're forced or they would can they would. The timbers you. Nor any type of threat level that it and they may perceive. Now fees and you review the office materials and records. Doesn't need 252020. How long had to defend Janet Minneapolis police officer. Approximately nineteen years. And if we can call I'm sorry publish exited 203. If you could highway top portion. These appeared India workforce training records. The defendant is that right. Yes and Indian be cues approximately. 866. Hours years. Puppy training. Yeah think do you think that should have been sufficient training. To prepare. The defendant for this distraction. Absolutely. You think. Don't know sir would you do know is that would be possible it would be possible through a group of loud group. Too distracted us senate from being attended to George Floyd is that right yes do you believe that it. Hurt your. Wife's. Because in the violent video you can end here. Mr. fluid. Playing in this is coffers NN. And paint again you can also get news and news respond to a. Just ahead like to publish exhibit 47. Dad bring us a divided that's the body weren't camera footage flame. Bring us the point 20/20. Two. And 23 seconds. Candidate to senator Lincoln published that been played out subsection for the jury. We'll put into the computers. They're they're. Neil. We're talking funny don't you mean. Yeah. Okay. All right is that the exchange that you testified to of the defendant responding to. Statements of mr. Floyd yes. Concern approximately hall lawn. Do the defendant continue to restrain George Floyd after the exchange we just heard. I believe six minutes and thank you I had no further questions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.