Transcript for Sheriff looking for cars of interest in case of missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs

Is there investigation thus far we believe Jim it was in the home at the time homicides we believe she is still in danger. This remains an active investigation were following up on every tip. We received over thirteen hundred tips in our community and from across the nation we have closed 11100 of those. Additionally through the examination of video camera footage both for businesses and homes. We have determined to vehicles were in the court and the cost home near the cost home at the time of the incident. You'll see three photos up here the first vehicle is likely at 20082014. Dodge Challenger. Red or orange in color. The second vehicle is likely either a 2006. To 2010 sported black. Or cute dolls and board 2010. Acura MDX lacking collar. Again I want to stress these are vehicles of interest only. Anyone sees or has seen these two vehicles in or around bearing county over the past two weeks there asked the caller tip line. With the timing it was observed. Location and license plate number if available. Once again we are only take tips based on the above information no other makes and models of vehicles are being followed up on.

