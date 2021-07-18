Transcript for Shooting outside Nationals ballpark halts game

A shooting interrupting that nationals countries gain in Washington DC Saturday night but that is fire. DC police say people in two cars started shooting at each other outside Nationals Park. Hitting a woman who was outside the stadium but attending the game officers say to people who were in one of those cars involved in the shoot out. Later showed up at local hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds they are known to law enforcement so we will continue that investigation. Police also finding their car the second car and the people inside still missing. Yet no time doing this incident where individuals inside the stadium attending the game any type of danger this was not an active shooter. Investigate score incident fans quickly rushing from their seats as this all happened. Others taking shelter. Nobody really knew what to do it so people start hitting the deck and we're like lying on the ground because we thought there somebody. Above us with a gun. The woman who was hit outside the stadium is expected to survive the pod race nationals game was suspended. And will resume later today officials say they will be increasing security outside the stadium Christine Sloan ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.