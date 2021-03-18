Shooting victim makes inspiring recovery through boxing

More
ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports on Lorenzo Thomas, who took up boxing in recovery after being partially paralyzed from a gunshot wound to the head.
6:17 | 03/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shooting victim makes inspiring recovery through boxing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:17","description":"ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports on Lorenzo Thomas, who took up boxing in recovery after being partially paralyzed from a gunshot wound to the head.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76524467","title":"Shooting victim makes inspiring recovery through boxing","url":"/US/video/shooting-victim-makes-inspiring-recovery-boxing-76524467"}