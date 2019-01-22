Sisters found dead in NYC river died by suicide: Medical Examiner

The two women's bodies were found bound together with tape in the Hudson River in October.
0:25 | 01/22/19

Transcript for Sisters found dead in NYC river died by suicide: Medical Examiner
Back here in Manhattan this breaking news an update on the investigation. Into two sisters from Saudi Arabia found deadlocks October in the Hudson River along the upper west side the New York City medical examiner late this afternoon. Related to women died as a result of suicide doctor Barbara Sampson said sixteen year old towel off area. And Torre three year old what Donna Paris bound themselves together with duct tape. Before descending into the Hudson River.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

