Transcript for Small plane crash kills 2 in Detroit as witnesses rescue pilot

Two people are dead and a third critically injured after a small plane crash in Detroit. The Cessna caught fire after it hit the ground narrowly missing several house's residents were able to break a window with an ax and get one of the passengers out. The plane was on its way from Arkansas to Detroit's general aviation airport. And a hot air balloon pilot has to fishermen to thank for rescuing him from a lake. His balloon crashed through power lines in southern miss kindred festival at one point the basket even caught fire but the fishermen knew they had to move quickly and they did. When he hit the wires there was. Big splash and explosion at his best games below ground fire but. He was kinda high Whelan away and she yellen. And then that's when he broke free he. The water put it may be like Bob twenty to thirty yards. From the shore. The pilot is okay the FAA is now looking into the cause of the crash.

