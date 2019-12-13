Small plane makes emergency landing on California freeway

The aircraft was carrying a man and a woman, who told firefighters that the Cessna’s cockpit filled with smoke and it lost power.
0:15 | 12/13/19

Transcript for Small plane makes emergency landing on California freeway
We're back with an emergency landing on bids the interstate five near San Diego witnesses say the Cessna crashed in the middle of the freeway. On to the center divider at the two people on board were not hurt. All lanes of traffic was shut down but have since reopened.

