Snowboarding down the street

More
This snowboarder took advantage of the situation after a weekend storm left a San Jose, California, street covered in a thick layer of hailstones.
0:40 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snowboarding down the street

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61628286,"title":"Snowboarding down the street","duration":"0:40","description":"This snowboarder took advantage of the situation after a weekend storm left a San Jose, California, street covered in a thick layer of hailstones.","url":"/US/video/snowboarding-street-61628286","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.