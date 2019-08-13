Transcript for SOCOM orders comprehensive ethics review

High profile misconduct cases have prompted a review of the military special operations command announcement follows last month's alleged sexual assault by Navy SEALs and Iraq. And the acquittal of another seal on murder charges the head of the command says the incidents threaten the trust placed in the force. The internal study will focus on training and handling of ethical Percy failures. An independent review may take place as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.