SOCOM orders comprehensive ethics review

The head of U.S. Special Operations Command has ordered a comprehensive review of the culture and ethics of special operations forces in the wake of recent scandals.
0:24 | 08/13/19

High profile misconduct cases have prompted a review of the military special operations command announcement follows last month's alleged sexual assault by Navy SEALs and Iraq. And the acquittal of another seal on murder charges the head of the command says the incidents threaten the trust placed in the force. The internal study will focus on training and handling of ethical Percy failures. An independent review may take place as well.

