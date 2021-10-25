Soldiers parachute into football game

Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, known as the Golden Knights, landed on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, during halftime of a football game.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live