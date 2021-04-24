Solving systemic racism and extremism

More
Leaders from the Committee of 100, NAACP, Anti-Defamation League, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives weigh in on solutions to address anti-Asian hate and overall systemic racism.
8:36 | 04/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Solving systemic racism and extremism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:36","description":"Leaders from the Committee of 100, NAACP, Anti-Defamation League, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives weigh in on solutions to address anti-Asian hate and overall systemic racism.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77281383","title":"Solving systemic racism and extremism","url":"/US/video/solving-systemic-racism-extremism-77281383"}