Sonic boom heard in Washington, DC, as F-16 jets try to intercept unresponsive plane

Pentagon officials say the situation was handled correctly after having no contact with the pilot. ABC News Senior Pentagon Reporter Luis Martinez breaks down the next steps from the Pentagon.

June 5, 2023

