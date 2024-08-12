South Carolina flooding delays start of school

Flooding caused delays to the start of the school year in Ridgeville, South Carolina. ABC News' Faith Abubey reports from Dorchester County.

August 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live