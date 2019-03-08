Transcript for Southwest surprises couple on way to meet adopted newborn

Imagine having to travel hundreds of miles away to go pick up your newborn. The anticipation. It's self would take you for a bright. But for this Maryland couple who boarded a Southwest Airlines flight to California. At Weaver pretty nervous it all be keen real. When a flight attendant learned the news. The border and parking about a collaboration are currently in an act that there were any other. I'm celebrations on the plane and I kind of like to commend the Fed by potter I said. Me from mayor Ronnie as southwest employee heat took matters into her own Ian. Teen. Oh how. About halfway through the flight. CN. The other places and it read. Actors. And and we were shocked. He ended that's not all she called down to the employees on the ground in Los the Angeles. And rally eat for a celebration. Of video posted on social media shows just that. Today checking in on the new fee and Leah for. We were shocked how many late passengers have read there. And they gave us a whole back. Well question is prayers. And story you and asking grad. They are still taking it all lean beef is ten weeks. And things that are going on. But caroling to treat gays ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.