SpaceX planning to blow up rocket

The company on Saturday is testing out its Crew Dragon capsule, which will perform an “In-Flight Abort Test” that involves blowing up a Falcon 9 rocket.
0:32 | 01/16/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for SpaceX planning to blow up rocket
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

