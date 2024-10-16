Special counsel urges judge to reject Trump's bid to toss Jan. 6 obstruction charges

Special counsel Jack Smith is urging the judge in Donald Trump's Jan. 6 case to reject an effort by Trump's attorneys to throw out the case's obstruction-related charges.

October 16, 2024

