This is an ABC news special room. Good morning are coming on the air right now with breaking news for those of you watching with young children in the room you may want to ask them to leave right now. There has been a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania just moments ago police reporting there are multiple casualties. With the re officer shot the suspect is in custody this all happening. At the tree of life synagogue in the area Wilkins and shady avenues. In Pittsburgh's squirrel hill neighborhood multiple law enforcement agencies now responding. Police are telling people in that area to of bullying the area they are also tied people who live in that neighborhood to stay in their houses. And lock their doors saying is not safe to be out you can see there is a heavy police presence at that location where. Also told that ATF. Is responding as well. Let's check in now with Pierre Thomas our senior just Justice Department correspondent Pierre what's the latest that you're hearing. While federal authorities are seeing now where the situation that you just mentioned HE out this respond to the scene. Our American that we lawsuit also see an FBI presence oaks are awful situation obviously law enforcement and these just kind of situation was shared operations quickly as they can't senior officials here in Washington are trying to get. Additional information. So obviously with speech which the location being each seminar that place to worship our law enforcement official will be asking a number of questions about motive. We don't yet know anything about the suspect. Although we are hearing. Orchard a wanted to cut speech and that the nets who are hoping that law enforcement will also be doing right there aren't making sure that this person does not have a accomplices. So the airport that's why they're asked the local community to please shelter inside. Do not complicate situations so police can get a handle on exactly what's going well. You can see in that video they have built out a pretty wide perimeter in that area a lot of police presence there let's bring in former FBI agent ABC news contributor Brad Garrett. Bragging you walk us through what police are doing right now we know they are inside that synagogue. So it would appear you know you've got one shooter. Listen custody but the problem those that you actually cleared the building go and every room every broke off at every corner of mentioning god. You can't say for sure it is to clear buildings because that he brings a more realistic are they're also wool explosives. My guest says none of that than an indication judging it take a chance. So that's why would probably not gonna hear any thing for a period time I won't say that they sure there's three police officer shot. Most synagogues have extra security at any time the polish all the extra security. Because of the audience and so they may have come front of this guy early ought. And end belly got shot. Let's bring in former FBI special agent in charge and ABC news contributor Steve Gomez in talking about those officers that were shot and we're only hearing about. Multiple casually is not a specific. Number continue comment about. What these officers may have been facing. At and just how violent this may have been. Yes good morning either so is it it's a very interesting the dynamic here you've got three officers shot you have a suspect. Who is that described as having surrendered. I have to believe that there when the suspect was inside. The officers made entry because they probably heard shots being fired or lot of a lot of you know yelling and screaming and they had to make entry they had to try to. Bring us out of this situation so they go in there and it's been obviously since they were shot must have been a gun battle. So it's very interesting that the suspect. As a surrendered just have a lot of times these suspects were negated that kind of gun battle. I mean that bear their tickets had died for their for a Demi whatever they are there pork. They they realize agreement but it probably and I'm going at it will be up would support the police so it's interesting that he surrendered. To be it. Big question as to what happened at that point but hopefully these officers are safe and they're going to be okay. Let's bring in former Dallas police chief an ABC news contributor David Brown you were the police chief in Dallas during that mass shooting that happened there. When officer of go into a situation. Like this how do they walk into a building. You you walk in very carefully but it would a sense of urgency because time is of the essence so stop the shooter. Vocal from causing more harm and you can cure all the possibilities as you walk through. This building searching for any and all bridge. Opal Parsons like this shooter and we have to consider Barmes. At this point it in in the compensation because this is Harlem last fall police given. The situation. Of the bombing. With the tactic being male so we have to consider all in any possibilities open by. This happened. Motives and there's just there's a really rush. From an investigative standpoint who have their route what's the motivation from this person lost children and so boy to his home. Free agent Sammy all those considerations are being played out now. Let's check back in when Pierre because this is a house of worship a synagogue. How Aaron investigators in dealing with this differently than they would say any another building that wasn't a house of worship. Well obviously that is of concern. But of the first thing long torso or subdued number one delicate situation under cold temperature Duke's. I assume that they identify. This suspect they will immediately begin. A background check on this person. To try to understand what the motive may or may not beat obviously because social warship. Some regard you know they'll be questions about whether this could be a hate crime but we just don't know enough preparation and make those products decisions but. That is among the kinds of questions and law enforcement will be expect. When we're watching this video here of this neighborhood and you can tell looking at it that it is very much a residential neighborhood Pierre. We saw the police come over specifically to talk to cameras because of that concern. How does that affect what they do as they try to add to get through this synagogue and tenth when they were trying to find the active shooter and trying to clear that scene. Well public safety becomes such a concern in these moments of law enforcement learned that they need to communicate with the public quickly weeks. To tell them where to go where not to go in this situation they wanted people to stay away from that area. So they could get the situation under control so you know is she this protocol unfortunately. Playing out time and time again because we're having so many mass shootings on the such irregular basis this is now almost routine indiscretions are seeing multiple people shot. In situations just like that's. We are watching video now looks like swat team members going in. And out in that area what are they doing at this point as they walk back and forth. Well right now is as Brett talked about you want to search that cement our room bar room. Make sure there are no other accomplices make sure there are no auto weapons make sure there are no movie charts Mitt booby traps make sure there are no but answer anything like that. That is the primary has been to swat teams will do you have a layers and layers of other law enforcement officials. Who will be involved in Peru hundreds but right now again the main thing mr. help the injured make sure that they get replaced secure the make sure there are no more crops. They specifically told people in the neighborhood tell lock. Their doors and stay inside why would they tell them to do that. Again until you can make sure that there is no other suspect that there is no one else and ball much you want to make sure that people have locked and secured its. Their residences. To make sure that it there are no more. Our hostage situations potentially so. There's this sort of standard operating procedure and law enforcement getting good at it because they're having so many situations are displayed. And we are hearing that multiple line forcing agencies are responding. To this scene we've heard that the state police. Are also involved here as well. Pier and they all descend on this area and they begin to work together how does that all work out. Oh there are these bulletins are sent out. Electronically. To tell law enforcement the basic so what's known. In this situation like this so that people are prepared if there's any information about the suspect but when there's others that would be so I was Welch and they know right now because. 9/11 and other terrorist incidents at have to work to get this change you have would do what terrorism task forces. Our war law enforcement are communicating with each other all the time. And in this situation in the state police barracks FBI the ATF the Pittsburgh PD all of these folks are working relationships and they apply those relationships. Just for times like that's. All right thanks care let's bring in were Alan birthdays or rabbi emeritus acted tree of life synagogue this is a synagogue that you have attended. For quite some time can you tell us what it's like. Well usually. For the last couple years we actually have three different religious groups that are meeting and I building on Saturday morning. With three distinct services. That's been going on for a couple of years and it's sort of exciting on one level. A full I didn't sixty year old synagogue has that situation. But this morning my luck the wife was sick and ask you to please not but the service facility did not go so I can't give you firsthand account except we're live around the corner of the please welcome my door and says to not go out of the blue of your house we have an active shooter. So it similarly police officers coming around door to door in to check with the neighbors. That's correct we were here we live in a very Jewish neighborhood squirrel hill as a part of the city of Pittsburgh. Just below 40% Jewish and it's known as the Jewish community. Have you heard from any of your friends who are inside the synagogue. Know any of your friends are potentially have gotten out. I have no matter how many of them. Now. So at this point you're waiting. To hear anything. Anything that you're hearing from law enforcement other than to sustain your home. Just the fact that these. I heard you listen in the third floor of the building which is where my study is. And the only offers up there so he's that's they had them security and there as far as I know. You described that neighborhood as a neighbor that is known for having a Jewish community. In it what is it like as far as crime goes is that had a crime it is there are a lot of crime and that name writers in Norman pretty quiet. It's absolutely no crime it's an amazing neighborhood have been I don't believe that the city neighborhood. It has dominated by the Jewish community center four blocks away it dominated by Kosher. Store has Kosher bakery to. All kinds of the Jewish gift shops bookshelves. Number of synagogues. Ours is one in the majors and they go look at the least. Finally Pacifica I put them the one mile or anywhere we are to Lyle. You say it's the major synagogue how many people would have been. Inside that synagogue this morning. I'm gonna guess about. 75 position against the depend on whether it is an event pleaded not have a car about missile. In the building morning thank we did last week so that would have been hundreds and hundreds that this week's violent. And they're reporting now multiple casualties three officers shot when you hear that information. A testing your mind. Oh and on Sunday is the first I'm hearing it I'm so sorry. So immediate police chaplain that get put my. How could not glow appeared to let me I don't know felony yeah. Well thank you verge of taking your time out to speak with us this morning. Let's check back now with Pierre Thomas any updates that you're hearing as far as what's happening there on that scene now. Again we are working our resources trying to get additional information. As you can imagine law enforcement focus is getting support here right now. The federal government has not gotten much over readout that they can give it just at the moment but we're working very closely and hope to have something additional short. Things here we are hearing that NYPD an Alley PD. Both sending extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations. Throughout those two cities once again there has been a shooting. At the tree of life synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania authorities are reporting multiple cash at least with three officers wounded. And a suspect is in custody. We're going to return now to regular programming you can get the latest anytime at abcnews.com. I need a program in New York have a content.

