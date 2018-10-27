Transcript for 11 people killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

This is an ABC news. Shooting at Pacific. I'm Tom dumbest with breaking news we are learning more about the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh sadly the number of victims has increased. Authorities now say at least eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the tree of life synagogue during service this morning. The attack lasting about twenty minutes it's happening in the squirrel hill's neighborhood a predominately Jewish part of the city. The forties calling this a hate crime the anti defamation league saying this is likely the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the US. Authorities say at least four police officers are among the wounded the officer's injuries are nonlife threatening. Suspected gunman Robert bowers was wounded in the shoot out he is now in custody. The FBI says he was armed with an assault rifle and three handguns president trumps president trump reacting condemning the attack calling it pure evil. This was an anti Semitic act. You wouldn't think this would be possible. In this day and age but we just don't seem to learn from the past. Now authorities in several major cities increasing security at synagogues and Jewish setters as a precaution. We will have much more this breaking story abcnews.com. And our online streaming service ABC news life. I'm Tom Thomas in Europe we're now gonna return to cultural.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.