Transcript for Stan Lee's former business partner arrested

Stanley died at the age of 95 in November. Earlier in 2018. An associate of the Marvel Comics icon was accused of manipulating Lee. And trying to take control of his fortune. Estimated to be over fifty million dollars. Today that former business manager Gil Morgan was arrested in Arizona and a warrant issued by the LA Cuddy district attorney's office. Morgan is facing felony charges including theft embezzlement and false imprisonment of an elder adult. Lee was the legendary creator behind comic superheroes including Spiderman and X-Men. Ohio he sort of these stories. As. Fairy tales for grownups Morgan allegedly tried to exert influence of relief even though he had no authority to act on his behalf. In one instance police say Morgan pocketed more than 250000. Dollars from an autograph signing session leak did months before his death. Investigators also say Morgan deceived Lee into believing he was in danger. Moving him from his Hollywood Hills home to a secure Condo so he could have more control over here Morgan is being. Held in Arizona on 300000 dollars bail could be extradited back to Los Angeles to face charges. In Hollywood Amy Powell ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.