Transcript for Former state senator reportedly found dead at home

A deepening mystery this morning over the death of a former Arkansas State senator Linda Colin Smith was found dead from a gunshot wound this week authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. A judge has sealed police records during the investigation. On Tuesday June 4 morning Zain. The dead body of a female was discovered the residence of former Arkansas State senator Allen because Smith. They condition of the body prevented any immediate positive identification. They Randolph county sheriff's office responded to the scene that route about forty the and immediately begin securing the grounds thing. The arts all state police criminal investigation division was dispatched to the scene along with. Forensic examiners from the ourselves like I'm Latin little. The body has been sit for an autopsy determined the positive identification and cause there. Third judicial district circuit judge Harold or run. Has issued a sealed and orders only in the documents as vitamins order for a tonight about police there in this investigation. That's all it to sound like very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.