Transcript for State trooper delivers baby on side of highway

I just feel lucky and blessed. To you had been at the right place at the right time. Sargent Brian Maynard holding the newborn he helped deliver on the side of the road she was smiling and healthy as can be. The highway patrolman to ask him video Saturday night captures the scene off highway 64. Near exit for 29 in wake county. Parents Jimmy and Laura baker could no longer speak to the hospital. He said hey my wife's having a baby asset OK we're we're gonna do this right here mean you. So lot contacted EMS. Got him on the way grab my gloves. Blanket suggesting it was scary I just tried to do the best second they would things I had seen on TV and things I had heard relieved that everything wig. And here's the proof. The baker says sergeant made her a fifteen year veteran officer delivered a healthy baby girl. Bird so many years I've seen a lot of death to be able to actually be part of the process. Bad brains a life into this world is absolutely amazing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.