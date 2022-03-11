‘I didn't stay quiet, I just took action’: New Yorker who identified Frank James

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Francisco Puebla, a New York City flower shop manager who recognized subway shooter suspect Frank James and notified police.

