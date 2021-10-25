Former Stockton mayor on becoming youngest mayor of any major US city

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs about his new memoir, “The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live