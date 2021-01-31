Storm washes away section of California highway

More
California’s scenic Highway 1 was closed near Big Sur after a part of the roadway collapsed amid torrential rain.
0:45 | 01/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm washes away section of California highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"California’s scenic Highway 1 was closed near Big Sur after a part of the roadway collapsed amid torrential rain. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75601571","title":"Storm washes away section of California highway ","url":"/US/video/storm-washes-section-california-highway-75601571"}