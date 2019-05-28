Transcript for 'Strong evidence' connecting uncle to missing Utah girl: Police

So on the 25 at about 3 PM. Cast him sheriff's office deputy finds. Alex. The uncle. In a remote part of the southern end of cash Karen. Hugh is subsequently arrested. He had a couple of active warrants for his arrest he was also arrested and charged with weapons offense. Interfering with police. He again warrants alcohol charge Bruce is resisting and interfering with police. The controlled substance. PO violation so the search for Lizzie has largely man. Around a mile. Surrounding her home. There not been evidentiary items discovered within that search. We've also searched the ten my mom's area that we believe was Alex's. Direction travel. And again. We've we've just simply those few items. It close proximity. To this useful. The case is progressing. We have strong evidence. Connecting us to leave this. Obviously our heart goes out to Jessica. And the Whipple family.

