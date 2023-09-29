'She stuck to her principles': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Dianne Feinstein's legacy

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., about the life and legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein following her death at 90 and the latest on the looming government shutdown.

September 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live