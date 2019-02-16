Transcript for Student hands out 'n-word' passes at Wisconsin school

Police are now involved in the case surrounding this flyer passed around to students at a comparable walk guy the image is blurry but the words and word pass can be seen. It appears to be identical to this image found online according to the district one student copy image and gate pliers to ten other students on Wednesday. I was serious. Variants that. This pair who did not want to be identified because their child attends the school is disgusted. Maybe he thought that it might have been funny to do and they might not have been his intention to be offensive. To any of the chairs and then. But he did it. And he scarred some key is in one of those kids among. In a statement the superintendent condemned the flyers as hate speech writing in part. We understand the moral responsibility we have to continue our efforts in creating a culture of inclusion where racism is not tolerated. But he added only the student who made the flyers was disciplined and referred to police. They told me then. Apology letters was written and they taught with the parents are still that's not enough for me my daughter still has to attend this school. And she also has to face those kids that was passed so those out. Whether or not the student could face any criminal charges is a question the district says should be answered by police we are still working to get that answer. Comma walk high school and Derrick Rose W Liasson twelve news.

