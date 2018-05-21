Students storm high school with water guns, fireworks in fake shooting prank

Officials at a high school in Maryland are apologizing to parents after seniors pulled an apparent senior prank involving students storming the school in masks with water guns and lighting fireworks.
1:09 | 05/21/18

