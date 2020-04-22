Sumatran tiger celebrates 16th birthday at Phoenix Zoo

More
Although closed to the public due to the coronavirus, the Phoenix Zoo has continued to provide updates on its animals through online posts and livestreams.
1:20 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sumatran tiger celebrates 16th birthday at Phoenix Zoo
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"Although closed to the public due to the coronavirus, the Phoenix Zoo has continued to provide updates on its animals through online posts and livestreams.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70297149","title":"Sumatran tiger celebrates 16th birthday at Phoenix Zoo","url":"/US/video/sumatran-tiger-celebrates-16th-birthday-phoenix-zoo-70297149"}