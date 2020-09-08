Transcript for Summer storms roll across upper Midwest

I'd take up his shots at or what's happening today across the midwest we did have some severe weather yesterday with isolated large hail and damaging wind today moving to see a similar action. And no we already see some action go across parts of Saint Louis down plateau towards the south with some heavy rain within us. Later on today does a spot kind of pushes off towards the east we look for some storms from Sioux Falls into a Minneapolis Madison may be damaging winds large hail and this'll slide toward Chicago to a lesser extent. During the day tomorrow and he building across the midsection of the country today. That's check in the national headlines weather wise I'm not for look at your local forecast.

