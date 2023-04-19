Supreme Court to decide whether to hear case on abortion pill FDA approval

An abortion pill has been at the center of the abortion conversation as a Texas judge is attempting to block FDA approval for the drug, but others are fighting back to keep it available.

April 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live