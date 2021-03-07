Supreme Court declines case pitting LGBTQ rights vs. religious liberty

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer discusses the Supreme Court declining to hear an appeal of a Washington state court ruling on a florist who refused services for a gay couple’s wedding.
3:55 | 07/03/21

